Hotel Secrets The Huge Chains Don't Want You To Know

Staying in a hotel should be a relaxing experience. But when you are in a hotel that continues to surprise you with a lack of quality, your stay will quickly turn ugly. Considering the high costs of hotels, you want to get the most for your money. The advise below will help you do just that.

To minimize your travel expenses when you are staying near a resort area like Walt Disney World, choose a hotel that offers a complimentary shuttle to nearby attractions. In this sort of area, you shouldn't need to rent a car. Instead, use a cab to get to your hotel and then use the shuttle to enjoy the fun.

To find the best deals on hotels consider a travel agent. Many times travel agents can find wonderful hotels at a great price. When booking with a travel agent, ensure that the agent knows both your wants and your needs. This will allow the travel agent to shop for both and offer you choices.

To enjoy a tropical destination a bit more quietly, stay away from the large, all-inclusive resorts that bring in quantity but also feature nonstop partying. Instead, choose a smaller resort that also offers shuttles to the major local attractions. You'll have a stay that is more on your terms, especially when it's time to sit out on your patio in the quiet of the night.

Do not feel silly when it comes to asking a hotel's guest representative some questions. If you are looking for quiet and relaxation, you need to ask ahead to be sure you will get it. For instance, is the hotel too close to an airport? Is there construction going on nearby. Know this before booking with a hotel.

Do you stay at a particular hotel chain fairly often? Consider signing up for their loyalty club. As long as it is free to do so, you really have nothing to lose. Giving the hotel your contact information could mean getting special perks that you can use the next time you stay there.

If there's a hotel chain you stay at often, check out their membership programs for frequent guests. Similar to frequent flyer programs, some hotels have programs that give point for each stay. Use them for discounts, entertainment tickets and other things.

Before you make your hotel reservation, check to see if any fees will be added to your bill. Many hotels charge extra for parking, Wi-Fi and even room cleaning. These charges can make your stay more costly than you anticipated, so be sure to ask about them before you make your decision.

If you forget to bring toiletries with you, the housekeeping staff at the hotel may be able to help. Most hotels provide soap, shampoo and conditioner as a matter of course, but they may also have toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, razors and other necessary items on hand for those who request them. Many even supply hair dryers in the room, so you do not have to bring your own along.

There are many hidden fees that can substantially increase the cost of your hotel stay. For example, many hotels deliver a newspaper outside of your room and charge you for it. To ensure you are not charged for any unwanted items carefully read the contract before signing for your hotel room.

Did you receive a newspaper outside of your hotel room this morning? If so, chances are you will be charged for it. To avoid being charged for an unwanted newspaper, take the newspaper to the front desk and inform the desk clerk that you do not wish to receive a newspaper during your stay.

Be aware of your surroundings in a hotel to stay safe. Don't open the door without knowing who is behind it. Use the peephole. Hotel residents are especially vulnerable to theft. Check in with the front desk if there are any deliveries to your door and keep the door locked even when inside.

To get a workout without leaving your hotel room, take your suspension training gear along. Most systems fit into a bag that doesn't weigh more than three or four pounds, and all you need is a door frame to attach the system to. You can get a solid strength training workout by using your body weight to provide resistance.

Use social media to your advantage if you want to get fresh deals on hotel stays. Many hotels offer deals and freebies to people that "Like" their page. In addition, giving them praise on social media is a great way to snag an upgrade and/or a special rate that has not been advertised.

Look into the smoking policies in the hotel you are considering. If you are a non-smoker, you may not want to stay in a smoking room. Although certain hotels that allow smoking will provide guests with non-smoking rooms, smoke will still be in the air. There are times when smokers end up staying in non-smoking rooms, and smoking in them. If you just can't stand the smell of stale smoke, look for a hotel that doesn't allow it at all.

Working on getting a hotel will now be something you can do because you know what to expect. This article is just one of many out there that can teach you things. Feel free to read over this again the next time you have to get a hotel so you know what to do.