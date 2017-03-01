There Are A Lot Of Things You Need To Learn More About Hotels

Looking for the right hotel can be overwhelming, especially if you are unfamiliar with the city you will be staying in. So doing a bit of research and planning is essential. Below are some tips to help guide you as you weed through you hotel choices. These tips can help you quickly find the right hotel for you.

Find great hotel room prices by checking out travel websites like Orbitz and Expedia. If you are a member of a loyalty program, use that info when checking rates. Some organizations like AAA and AARP offer lodging discounts for a variety of hotel chains.

To save a little bit of money on the cost of your hotel room, whether you are booking over the phone or online, see if there is a discount for paying at the time of booking rather than waiting to pay at checkout. Often this can make the difference between queen and king beds, or between a room and a suite.

When traveling with a pet, your choices of hotels will be limited. Once you find a hotel that is pet friendly, find out what the policies are with regard to pets. Most hotels charge an extra fee for pets, and they may have designated areas in which to walk your pet. Be sure you know the particulars ahead of time to avoid potential problems later.

After you check prices for hotels online, call the hotel's direct number. Sometimes you can get a better price when you reserve directly through the hotel rather than through the company's website or toll-free number. In addition, you can make any special requests during this call, such as requesting a quiet room or a crib.

It can be hard to know how to select good hotels. Joining a travel club can be a very smart choice if you do a lot of traveling. Your travel club will provide you with hotel guide materials. Representatives can answer your questions, help you choose hotels and even help you plan and book your reservations.

If you stay at the same chain of hotels often, look into their membership programs for frequent guests. They work a lot like frequent flier miles do with airlines. You earn points in a similar way. These points can add up to hotel restaurant discounts, spa deals, free nights and much more.

To keep your car safe and secure while you are staying at a hotel, make sure that you either bring your valuables inside or conceal them in the trunk when you park the car. Even if you lock the doors, if valuable items are visible, thieves will often break in and take them, so be proactive and save your treasures.

If your looking for a good vacation hotel, ask around among your friends. Be sure to do this especially if you've got friends that love to travel. They'll often have excellent tips to help you find the best hotels with the best deals around. Plus, they'll love sharing what they know!

Pay attention to your security when you stay at a hotel. Make note of the fire exits and locations of fire extinguishers. Keep your door locked, and keep your key or key card in a safe place. Stash any valuables in the hotel safe. Consider bringing a flashlight along and keeping it by your bed in case you need it during the night.

Use social media to your advantage if you want to get fresh deals on hotel stays. Many hotels offer deals and freebies to people that "Like" their page. In addition, giving them praise on social media is a great way to snag an upgrade and/or a special rate that has not been advertised.

To keep the smell of swimsuits and wet feet out of your hotel room, have your kids put their Aquashoes and swimsuits out on the patio. Hanging them over the rail and letting the towels and suits dry will keep that chlorine scent out of your room, and the shoes and sandals will make your room stink, so keep them out!

Many hotels now give you a towel card at the time of check-in. These cards are exchanged for a beach towel to be used in the pool area. On your last night, turn your towel back in and get your towel card back. If you do not, you may be charged as much as $25 at check-out time.

To avoid spending $2 or $3 each time you want a soda at a hotel, throw a six- or twelve-pack into the car when you head out on the road. For almost as much money as that one soda, you can have a dozen of them chilling on ice in the room, or in the mini-fridge.

Look into the smoking policies in the hotel you are considering. If you are a non-smoker, you may not want to stay in a smoking room. Although certain hotels that allow smoking will provide guests with non-smoking rooms, smoke will still be in the air. There are times when smokers end up staying in non-smoking rooms, and smoking in them. If you just can't stand the smell of stale smoke, look for a hotel that doesn't allow it at all.

Finding the right hotel for your dream vacation can be tricky. If you don't know what you are doing, you can end up overpaying for something that will not meet your expectations. This article provided tips that can help you make the right choice. Keep these in mind next time you have to book a hotel.