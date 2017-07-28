Ways To Ensure Your Wedding Day Goes Off Without A Hitch

Weddings can be a frantic and hectic process for brides and grooms. Planning for a wedding holds as much precedence as the wedding itself, as the happy couple must decide who gets to come to the wedding, what will be served at the wedding, and how everything will look. The advice in this article should make any wedding less hectic.

Choose your wedding dress before decide on anything else, including jewelry, shoes, purse, hair or makeup design. Take your time trying on gowns and look around at different venues before making your choice. If you can find what you like online, that will save you a lot of money too!

Hiring an unknown or untested photographer can really be throwing caution to the wind when it comes to the lasting memories of your wedding. You want every moment of your big day captured in pictures you and your future spouse can treasure for a life time, so don't take chances on a cheap photographer or one that has not shown proof of his or her expertise!

If you don't think your wedding guests will participate in a traditional part of the wedding, then skip it. If no one likes to dance, especially the bride or groom, then don't force them to. If you're only having married women in attendance, don't have a bouquet toss at all.

If the idea of a thousand-dollar, thousand-calorie wedding cake leaves you with cold feet, contact local boutiques and specialty bakeries and ask about smaller, individual-sized portions. There are boutiques that will bake fresh cupcakes with very few calories specifically for your event, and deliver them. These boutiques also often have healthy options available such as gluten-free, fruit based fillings instead of frosting, and healthier alternative toppings.

If you fear that people won't want to give you cash wedding gifts as they don't have a lot of money to give, include a "cash box" at the door to your reception. Guests are asked in the wedding invitations to bring their gift in an unmarked envelope, allow them to place it in the box anonymously and reducing any guilt they might feel.

Bridal fashion changes drastically from year to year. Unless you are set on spending the money and storage space necessary to preserve and keep your wedding dress, consider renting a gown instead. Most formal wear rental companies are very reasonable in price and policies, and you can wear the expensive designer dress of your dreams for pennies compared to buying it for a one-time wearing.

Check with the post office for their size and weight limitations for letter mail before placing your wedding invitation order. If you can scale back the size and weight of your invitations so that they are considered a standard size, you can save hundreds of dollars in excess postage needed to send something big and bulky.

Bridal auteurs can save cash and gain more control in their rehearsal and reception venues by looking for nontraditional locations that can easily accommodate all separate bridal activities in a single place. This makes it easier to decorate and is also ideal for couples whose families will be traveling from out of town to attend.

Think about which effects windy weather could have on your outdoor reception. Avoid any light fabrics and complex hairstyles. Find solid tents that will stand in case of wind. Let everybody know that the location might be windy: give them advice about clothes and hairstyle that will not look bad when the wind blows.

If you want an outdoor reception, think about the position of the sun. Make sure your guests won't have the sun in their eyes during the exchange of vows. Use the position of the sun as a natural source of lighting, but you can also have artificial lighting for after sunset.

Do not feel shy to ask the person videotaping your wedding to look at their previous work. You want to make sure you have picked the right videographer for your big day and looking at their prior work can give you an idea of what to expect for your wedding.

Plan a zero cost wedding! Marital bliss is not about how much you spend on a wedding. Indeed, the more you spend the more likely your marriage will falter under economic demise! Marry in clothes that you already have or perhaps buy a used gown. Make your bouquet with wild flowers. It's the meaning that is important, not the price tag.

Even if you cannot afford bountiful floral arrangements and centerpieces, never underestimate the power of a single rosebud in a distinctive, colorful vase. Place one at the center of each table at the reception site. If you prefer a more detailed look, place the vase on a table runner made from lace doilies, artfully arranged silk, or laser-cut paper.

About a month before you are having your wedding, go on a diet. On this diet, try to reduce the amount of fats, sugars and carbohydrates that you put into your body. This will allow you to maintain the figure that you want and fit into your dress when the wedding comes.

If you follow the wedding planning tips in this article, you'll get closer to your spouse-to-be while planning your wedding. Planning a wedding as a couple will start the foundation for a successful marriage and life together. The tips featured above will help couples to plan their dream wedding and prepare for a successful long term partnership.