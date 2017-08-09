It's Easy To Travel When You Know What To Do

If you want to become an expert traveler, or even just make sure your future trips all go smoothly and efficiently, there are plenty of ways to transform any travel experience from a merely acceptable one to a great one. Read the below tips to find out how to make your trips effortless and enjoyable.

When traveling to poor countries or countries with high crime rates, keep all of your valuables out of sight. Don't wear a camera over your shoulder or even a cheap watch on your wrist if you don't want to attract the attention of thieves and beggars. Carry a shoulder bag for these types of items instead.

Staying calm and collected on board your airplane can help you avoid a major breeding ground for travel stress. Conditions are cramped and unpleasant, most flights are boring, and everyone is eager to get the ordeal over with. The way to keep these stress factors from getting to you is to focus on the fact that they are inevitable. When you eventually arrive at your destination they will melt away; try not to obsess over them on your way there.

If you are worried about traveling with a large carry-on bag, plan ahead. Airlines usually board in groups of five or ten rows, so pick a seat in row 11 or 21, not row 19. Also, as soon as the airline calls the seat block ahead of you, go get in line. This way you're waiting at the front instead of the back.

Before buying a travel guidebook, look online. Much of the information available in expensive guidebooks is also free online. You can print out this information and carry it with you, saving both money and weight in your baggage. This method also allows you to pick and choose which pieces of information are vital for you, and only carry those.

Bring your own adapters, unless you want to buy over-priced ones. Many foreign countries have differently shaped and sized outlets. Buying adapters while you are still at home is much more cost-effective. Businesses in these countries have learned to take advantage of travelers who forget that the plugs are quite different from back home.

To simplify the packing process, try to pack clothing in only one or two colors. For example, you could pack only blue and khaki skirts and pants and only shirts that are shades of blue and khaki. This technique ensures that everything you pack coordinates with everything else, so you will never have a problem finding something to wear on your trip.

If you're going to be traveling soon, don't go through a travel agent. You'll find your trip costing twice as much. Rather, shop around online through different bargain dealers like expedia.com or travelocity.com. This will help you save some money that can be better spent when you arrive at your destination, perhaps on souvenirs, or for that nice guy online that gave you this tip.

One of my favorite ways to visit new places is to travel by cruise ship. I board the ship and settle into my cabin, leaving most of my stress and worries behind on dry land. On board a cruise ship you will have 24 hour access to some of the finest food you will ever taste. There are nightly shows and many shore excursions to choose from. If simple rest and relaxation is what you're looking for, you can opt to spend your day laying by the pool, sipping on your favorite drink, and reading.

If you are traveling abroad and have food allergies, make sure to learn the name of the foods you're allergic to in the foreign language of the place you're traveling to. Another good idea is to make sure you know what you're exactly eating. Stay away from foods that you may be allergic to or foods you may not be able to digest. This preventative measure will ensure your safety during travel.

If you're going to be going on a road trip, bring a power inverter with you. A power inverter is a handy device that you plug into your car's cigarette lighter and then lets you plug anything into it. It's great if you're traveling with kids since you can plug video games or a laptop in.

If you use electronics while you travel, carry a power strip. Many hotels have only one available outlet, and if you travel with multiple devices, you are out of luck. Bringing a power strip ensures you are able to charge your laptop, phone, mp3 player or any other device that makes travel more enjoyable.

A great travel tip that's often overlooked is to pack toilet paper with you when you're going on a road trip. You never know how far the next rest stop will be or if someone in your group needs to use the bathroom right away. It never hurts to be prepared.

Depending on your destination, consider purchasing toiletries when you arrive. This lessens the amount you must pack and may save you money if you have fewer bags to check with an airline. It also reduces the time it takes to navigate airport security since you are not carrying as much.

Hopefully you now have some great ideas to help your travel plans go smoothly. Don't forget your camera!