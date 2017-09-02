Hotel Tips And Ideas You Can Use On Your Next Journey

When traveling, whether it is a short trip or a lengthy vacation, you often have to find somewhere to stay while you are away from home. A hotel is the obvious choice, but not all hotels are equally nice. Find yourself a quality hotel at an affordable price with these tips.

To keep your packing to a minimum on a long trip to one destination, choose a hotel that offers a coin laundry facility. This way, you don't have to pack as much, and when you are about halfway through your trip, you can wash and dry everything. When it's almost time to go, repeat the process so you don't get home with a bunch of dirty clothes.

After you check prices for hotels online, call the hotel's direct number. Sometimes you can get a better price when you reserve directly through the hotel rather than through the company's website or toll-free number. In addition, you can make any special requests during this call, such as requesting a quiet room or a crib.

To help your family get into the hotel as comfortably as possible when you are pulling in for a late-night checkin, pull the car under the porte cochere, and leave the engine running while you go inside to check in. Even if you don't get lucky enough to get to have a room close to the front and have to drive to another entrance, this minimizes the traipsing that they have to do.

When traveling with a pet, your choices of hotels will be limited. Once you find a hotel that is pet friendly, find out what the policies are with regard to pets. Most hotels charge an extra fee for pets, and they may have designated areas in which to walk your pet. Be sure you know the particulars ahead of time to avoid potential problems later.

When booking a hotel stay, always check the Internet. There are many travel sites located online that let you compare prices for hotel located in the city of your choosing. Additionally, you can save a lot of money by booking your stay during the weekdays. Weekend rates tend to be higher than weekday stays.

Check out priceline.com and other online hotel discount vendors to help you find the best deals out there. These websites can really bring hotel costs down to rock bottom prices. Even upper scale hotels can be found for more affordable prices. There's no reason you should be paying full rate.

If you forget to bring toiletries with you, the housekeeping staff at the hotel may be able to help. Most hotels provide soap, shampoo and conditioner as a matter of course, but they may also have toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, razors and other necessary items on hand for those who request them. Many even supply hair dryers in the room, so you do not have to bring your own along.

Do not assume all hotels allow pets. Some hotels allow pets of any size, some have certain restrictions, and some do not allow pets at all. If you have a pet and book a room at a hotel that has a no pet policy, you will not be allowed to stay there with your furry friend.

If you want to inspect a hotel room for bed bugs, start with the bathroom. You probably won't find any in there. That is what makes it the best place to start. You can store your luggage there and search the rest of your room for those bedbugs. Not to mention a great place for your children and pets too.

There are many hidden fees that can substantially increase the cost of your hotel stay. For example, many hotels deliver a newspaper outside of your room and charge you for it. To ensure you are not charged for any unwanted items carefully read the contract before signing for your hotel room.

If you are searching a hotel for bed bugs, you should check the bathroom first. This is the last room they are likely to be. It makes a safe place to keep your luggage when looking for bedbugs elsewhere in the room. If you have pets or children with you, ask them to wait in the bathroom too.

Stay safe and secure in a hotel. Travelers to hotels are often robbed even when they are inside the room. Use every lock the hotel provides, including the handle lock, chain and deadbolt. Hotels are a magnet for shady characters looking to exploit people who are traveling with a lot of money and valuables.

Rely on ratings and reviews more than overall stars. Star ratings can be very deceiving these days. It's better to rely on what honest people have to say about the hotel. Ratings and even more importantly reviews offer that. Dig through them before deciding on which hotel to stay at.

In most cases, checking into a hotel room ahead of schedule isn't possible. Plan your time accordingly unless you want to wait in the lobby for hours. The room needs to be cleaned after the last guest leaves. Check with the front desk if you arrive early, but do not be angry if they can't get you in early.

Did you receive a newspaper outside of your hotel room this morning? If so, chances are you will be charged for it. To avoid being charged for an unwanted newspaper, take the newspaper to the front desk and inform the desk clerk that you do not wish to receive a newspaper during your stay.

The best time to get a discount on a hotel stay is by booking your room 24 hours before you plan to go. This may seem like a big risk, but it can lead to big discounts. Hotels are more likely to give discounts at that time since the room may not be booked otherwise.

Check to see what type of discounts are offered by a hotel you are considering before you try booking a room. If you belong to certain organizations, like AAA or AARP, there may be deep discounts available to you. Most hotel staff will not mention these discounts unless you bring them up.

A good hotel is a valuable thing to find when you are on the road, far from home. The last thing that you want is to have to sleep in a smelly, run-down hotel where you do not feel safe. To make sure that you find the right hotel, just remember the tips you have read here.