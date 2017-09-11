Excellent Guidelines To Follow When It Comes To Hotels

When you are planning to travel, whether it is for a family vacation or a business trip, a hotel reservation needs to be made. However, this is not a decision that should be made hastily. Choosing the right hotel is important if you want to really enjoy your trip. Keep reading for some good advice on doing so.

To help your family get into the hotel as comfortably as possible when you are pulling in for a late-night checkin, pull the car under the porte cochere, and leave the engine running while you go inside to check in. Even if you don't get lucky enough to get to have a room close to the front and have to drive to another entrance, this minimizes the traipsing that they have to do.

Use sensible safety and security precautions when you stay at a hotel. Find out where all the fire exits are in case of an emergency. Also, note where the nearby fire extinguishers are located. If you have any valuables, keep them in the safe at the desk or in the room.

Spend some time reading online reviews of hotels left by real customers before you make a reservation. These reviews are often your best source of information, since they are written by people who have actually stayed at the hotel. Be sure to pay attention to the most recent reviews, since the hotel may have already addressed older complaints.

When booking a hotel stay, always check the Internet. There are many travel sites located online that let you compare prices for hotel located in the city of your choosing. Additionally, you can save a lot of money by booking your stay during the weekdays. Weekend rates tend to be higher than weekday stays.

If you are traveling with pets, be sure to select hotels that have good accommodations for them. This is especially true if you are planning on an extended stay. A good hotel that allows pets should have amenities for them. These might include and groomer, doggy day care and special walking areas.

If you are an environmentally conscious traveler, you should look into "green" hotels. There are several green hotels around. Green certification is something some of the newly built hotels are quite proud of promoting. Some hotels that aren't that new will pick out some ways to be more eco-friendly so they can show they care. Finding hotels that are environmentally friendly can be as easy as asking your favorite travel agent.

To keep from paying through the nose for dry cleaning services from a hotel, ask what the costs are before you send your clothing out. If you need cleaning done, it's often cheaper to walk down the street to a nearby dry cleaner. People who are in town on business often benefit greatly from these savings.

If you are planning to stay in a hotel for an entire week or longer, ask the hotel about long term price discounts. Hotels will often have weekly and monthly rates which are unpublished. These can offer significant price breaks for your hotel stay. Be sure to mention it upfront.

It is not a good idea to place the "maid service needed" sign on your door at a hotel. This is a dead giveaway that you are not in the room. It can attract people who want to steal your valuables. It is better to notify the desk when you need maid service than to leave out the sign.

To keep from having an unwanted major expense on your hotel bill, ask about the cost of hotel transfers before booking them. This is especially important if you run across an unbelievable deal. If you know this upfront, you can save more money.

If you forget to bring toiletries with you, the housekeeping staff at the hotel may be able to help. Most hotels provide soap, shampoo and conditioner as a matter of course, but they may also have toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, razors and other necessary items on hand for those who request them. Many even supply hair dryers in the room, so you do not have to bring your own along.

If your looking for a good vacation hotel, ask around among your friends. Be sure to do this especially if you've got friends that love to travel. They'll often have excellent tips to help you find the best hotels with the best deals around. Plus, they'll love sharing what they know!

There are websites available that offer you an instant discount if the hotel you have booked decreases in price before your stay. You may end up with a good amount of money back in your pocket. The best thing about this type of site is that the opposite does not apply. If the rates increase, you will only have to pay the amount you were originally quoted.

When booking hotel rooms on a discount site, keep in mind that you will not be given any of the best rooms at the hotel. Since many discount site users are not likely to visit again unless a similar deal is presented, the better rooms are saved for guests who are paying full price.

If you have a little one with you, remember that hotel rooms aren't usually set up for babies. Don't forget to pack a few things so that you can baby proof the space. For example, an outlet cover is small but it plays a big role in keeping your child safe.

It is often a good idea to book rooms with brand new hotels, just open for business. Newer establishments are often eager to please their customers. Their first customers are the ones who will spread good word of mouth about the hotel. Savvy travelers realize this and stay at newer places.

What do you look for in a hotel? Do you stay in budget-friendly places, or do you prefer the high-end establishments? No matter your choice, this article has served up some great tips for making sure you end up in a comfortable hotel that suits you just fine. You want to feel like you're staying at a home away from home.