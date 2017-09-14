Hotel Secrets To Get The Most From Your Stay

Will you soon be taking a trip in which you will need to stay in a hotel? Are you seeking good advice on getting the best value in accommodations? If that is the case, you're reading the right article. The information presented below will teach you what needs to be known before you stay at a hotel.

There are plenty of websites that offer reviews for local hotels, for example TripAdvisor. Use these websites to review a hotel before you make the actual reservation. These offer feedback from those who have recently stayed at the hotel you are considering booking. What patrons have to say about the hotels you are considering can help you make the best decision about where to stay.

Make use of the room safe to ensure the safety of your electronics when you are not in your room. Your small electronic devices can be left in the safe when you are out, so you will not have to worry about them.

Read the reviews before choosing hotels that look less than top notch. Sure there are lots of hotels that don't look like the Four Seasons, and there are many that are plenty clean to stay in. There are others though that can be very dirty inside. Reading reviews can help you steer clear of the poorer lot of hotels out there.

Part of trip planning is knowing what time check-in is at your hotel. Some people forget to find out what time they are allowed in their room; they show up at the hotel only to find their room is not yet ready. If you think you will arrive before check in time, call the hotel and ask if you can come.

To avoid having to iron your shirts when you unpack everything in your hotel room, pack your polo and dress shirts more carefully. Use a hanging bag, and stack your dress shirts together. Then, starting with the shirt in back, bring the arms around, stacking the arms and wrapping them around keeps your shirts in place.

Do not feel silly when it comes to asking a hotel's guest representative some questions. If you are looking for quiet and relaxation, you need to ask ahead to be sure you will get it. For instance, is the hotel too close to an airport? Is there construction going on nearby. Know this before booking with a hotel.

To get the best possible rate for a hotel room, book well in advance of your trip. Rates are markedly higher if you just get the room at the desk. In addition to saving you a lot of money, advance booking will also ensure you aren't left without a room.

To ensure that you and your special someone get the right couples massage during your stay, book your appointment as early ahead of time as you can. The best massage therapists are usually booked up for months ahead of time, and you don't want to miss out.

If you forget to bring toiletries with you, the housekeeping staff at the hotel may be able to help. Most hotels provide soap, shampoo and conditioner as a matter of course, but they may also have toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, razors and other necessary items on hand for those who request them. Many even supply hair dryers in the room, so you do not have to bring your own along.

Before you make your hotel reservation, check to see if any fees will be added to your bill. Many hotels charge extra for parking, Wi-Fi and even room cleaning. These charges can make your stay more costly than you anticipated, so be sure to ask about them before you make your decision.

Use social media to your advantage if you want to get fresh deals on hotel stays. Many hotels offer deals and freebies to people that "Like" their page. In addition, giving them praise on social media is a great way to snag an upgrade and/or a special rate that has not been advertised.

To check a bed in a hotel room for a bedbug infestation, look for certain things. You want to check the mattress and even behind the headboard for these signs. These include blood stains or small black dots that appear to be like mold or even ground pepper. Alert hotel staff the instant you find anything suspicious.

Do not check out prior to your agreed upon departure date if you can avoid it. An early departure charge may be added to your bill if you leave sooner. The room is not marketed by the hotel and you will have to make up that lost revenue. You may end paying for a day you don't use the room. To earn back this money they will lose, they charge you an additional departure fee.

It is important that you find out how often rooms are vacuumed in a hotel. It may sound silly, but it isn't. Some places use a small sweeper to gather large particles. Many times, they only vacuum when the room is really messy. You should try to get a room that has been recently vacuumed so that it gathers the particles that you cannot see.

Here is a simple tip to help you make sure you don't leave any valuables behind in your hotel room. After checking the bathroom, drawers and closets thoroughly, take all the bed linens off the bed including sheets, blankets and pillows. Refold the linens carefully checking the bed and surrounding floor area to find any items that may have fallen out of your suitcase or pockets during your stay.

To save money on your next hotel stay, try booking your room for a Sunday night check-in. Sunday nights are the slowest for hotels as weekend travelers are checking out at that time. You can often find great deals if you use this to your advantage, when hotels want more business..

Keep an eye out for early check-in fees. There are some hotels that charge extra money if you check in before specific times. If you arrive at the hotel early, try asking if the hotel has this fee. If they do, see if they offer free bag storage so that you can check in later.

A good hotel is a valuable thing to find when you are on the road, far from home. The last thing that you want is to have to sleep in a smelly, run-down hotel where you do not feel safe. To make sure that you find the right hotel, just remember the tips you have read here.