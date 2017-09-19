Get Ready To Discover Everything About Hotels!

Have you ever made a hotel reservation for your vacation, only to discover that the rooms were dirty and smelly? Do you wish that there was some way to make sure that the hotel you choose is of the highest quality? If so, the following advice will be just what you need.

Read the reviews before choosing hotels that look less than top notch. Sure there are lots of hotels that don't look like the Four Seasons, and there are many that are plenty clean to stay in. There are others though that can be very dirty inside. Reading reviews can help you steer clear of the poorer lot of hotels out there.

To keep your family active and engaged when you are in a hotel far from home, talk to the concierge when you check in to get a list of nearby attractions. At the end of each day, sit down and map out a plan for the next morning. This gives you more vacation time and less time sitting in front of a television waiting to decide what to do.

If you are out of the room for any length of time, protect the valuables you leave in the room. In addition to leaving expensive items in a safe, leave the television on when you are out of the room. That will make it look like you are still there and thieves will move on.

To get the best possible rate for a hotel room, book well in advance of your trip. Rates are markedly higher if you just get the room at the desk. In addition to saving you a lot of money, advance booking will also ensure you aren't left without a room.

In order to get the best prices for hotel stays, you will want to plan your trip several weeks or months beforehand. If you chose to book a month or even two ahead of your arrival date, you can get great discounts. You can expect savings up to fifty percent if you book months in advance.

Spend some time reading online reviews of hotels left by real customers before you make a reservation. These reviews are often your best source of information, since they are written by people who have actually stayed at the hotel. Be sure to pay attention to the most recent reviews, since the hotel may have already addressed older complaints.

Do you care about your environment? If so, a "green" hotel may be for you. The number of "green" hotels is steadily growing. Newer hotels are sometimes built according to green standards. Older hotels might change practices to be more green. Speak with a travel agent to see if they can help you pick out hotels that care about the environment.

Try out DealAngel the next time you are looking online for hotel rooms. This relatively newer site will show you just how good of a deal you are actually getting. It even has a unique feature that will show you how hotel rates vary by date, letting you pick the cheapest time to go.

For those frequent travelers, it may be better to build loyalty and perks by joining the membership club of your favorite hotel. By joining a membership program, you earn points during every visit. These points can add up to free items over time.

To get optimal value from a hotel stay, especially if you find yourself traveling a lot for your business, sign up for membership programs such as those offered by Marriott or Choice Hotels. This allows you to earn point you can redeem for vacation freebies for you and your family.

You know your rights if a hotel attempts to take advantage of you. Sometimes a hotel will overbook and you will find the room you booked is not available. In these situations, the hotel may try to book you at another hotel, or "walk" you. Avoid this if you can, but if you must go someplace else, make sure the room you get is comparable to the one you booked, and you are paid to travel there.

Hotels that are close to tourist destinations tend to be pricy. If you do not mind traveling a few minutes to reach your destination, consider staying at a hotel that is a bit further away. The rates at hotels that are a bit off the beaten path are often much more reasonable than their counterparts that are right in the center of the action.

If you have a little one with you, remember that hotel rooms aren't usually set up for babies. Don't forget to pack a few things so that you can baby proof the space. For example, an outlet cover is small but it plays a big role in keeping your child safe.

There are many hidden fees that can substantially increase the cost of your hotel stay. For example, many hotels deliver a newspaper outside of your room and charge you for it. To ensure you are not charged for any unwanted items carefully read the contract before signing for your hotel room.

If you have had issues in the past finding the right hotel then perhaps you should follow the advice that you have just read. There is no need to wind up in a hotel that does not provide you with the satisfaction you have paid good money for. It's the hospitality industry, and you are supposed to be in good hands.