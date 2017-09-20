Hotel Tips And Concepts You Can Utilize On Your Next Journey

A hotel stay can be a relaxing getaway or it can be an expensive regrettable nightmare. The difference is knowing how to find the right hotel and how to get the best prices. So the tips below are perfect for finding the right room at the right price. So keep reading and start planning your next hotel stay.

To save money on a minibar or vending machine at a hotel, pack a cooler before you start out on your trip, and throw in some six-packs of soda or beer and a bottle of wine. When you get to the hotel, if you have a small fridge, you are all ready. If there isn't a fridge, use the ice machine and your cooler to keep things chilled.

Try using price comparison sites online to find a hotel when you're on a budget. Websites like Priceline, Travelocity, Expedia, and the like can help you see all kinds of hotels in different locations. You can narrow down your searches to specific price ranges and compare them to each other.

If you've left amenities at home, ask the front desk. Often you won't need to go out to buy things like toothpaste and toothbrushes. The front desk typically has the staples available to customers at no cost whatsoever. Sure it's only a few dollars saved, but every dollar counts.

To ensure that you get the best service from the custodial staff at a hotel, leave a few dollars each morning for each bed that you use. This nominal cost will help you get rooms that receive the little extras, such as a towel or two more, or even an extra pillow.

To avoid having to iron your shirts when you unpack everything in your hotel room, pack your polo and dress shirts more carefully. Use a hanging bag, and stack your dress shirts together. Then, starting with the shirt in back, bring the arms around, stacking the arms and wrapping them around keeps your shirts in place.

Use online hotel search tools. They allow you to quickly locate great discounts. They can also allow you to look at the average rates of a hotel. On top of that, they can help you determine the cheapest destinations.

Visit several online travel websites and compare hotel room prices. These online travel websites do not always offer the same price for hotel rooms at a specific location. By choosing two or three different online travel websites, you can assure you are getting the best deal possible. Also, booking close to your travel date will usually net you a better price.

If you stay at the same hotels all the time, check to see if they have a frequent-stay program. These programs give you points every time you stay there. These points can be traded in for restaurant discounts, tickets to shows, free nights at the hotel, and much more.

Do not assume all hotels allow pets. Some hotels allow pets of any size, some have certain restrictions, and some do not allow pets at all. If you have a pet and book a room at a hotel that has a no pet policy, you will not be allowed to stay there with your furry friend.

Avoid using the phone in the hotel to make any calls. If you do not have a mobile phone, it would be a good idea to purchase a prepaid phone to make calls during your stay. The only exception should be if free local calls are included in the room rate.

Remember that hotel chains often provide loyalty programs offering excellent discounts. Like the programs for frequent flyer, these programs the hotel offer give you points whenever you stay with them. With enough points you can get free rooms in the future. They may also offer discounts for shows, restaurants and other things.

Use social media to your advantage if you want to get fresh deals on hotel stays. Many hotels offer deals and freebies to people that "Like" their page. In addition, giving them praise on social media is a great way to snag an upgrade and/or a special rate that has not been advertised.

To get the most out of a hotel room on a business trip, look online at the various choices to see which places offer a free happy hour. At the end of a long day of meetings, having a free margarita or beer at your hotel before getting ready for dinner can be quite pleasant.

If you smoke, you should understand the hotel's policy about smoking before you book a room. Many have rooms set aside for people who smoke. If this applies to the hotel of your choice, request that type of room specifically. Otherwise, you might find yourself paying a high fee for smoking in a room that is designated as non-smoking.

Here is a simple tip to help you make sure you don't leave any valuables behind in your hotel room. After checking the bathroom, drawers and closets thoroughly, take all the bed linens off the bed including sheets, blankets and pillows. Refold the linens carefully checking the bed and surrounding floor area to find any items that may have fallen out of your suitcase or pockets during your stay.

If you want the best deal on a hotel, look into traveling off of peak times of year. Just missing peak season be a week or two can save you hundreds of dollars on hotel rates. A little preplanning and a bit of research can mean more money in your pocket.

Hotels that are close to tourist destinations tend to be pricy. If you do not mind traveling a few minutes to reach your destination, consider staying at a hotel that is a bit further away. The rates at hotels that are a bit off the beaten path are often much more reasonable than their counterparts that are right in the center of the action.

Rely on ratings and reviews more than overall stars. Star ratings can be very deceiving these days. It's better to rely on what honest people have to say about the hotel. Ratings and even more importantly reviews offer that. Dig through them before deciding on which hotel to stay at.

Nothing casts a pall over a vacation like having to stay in a hotel that seems like something out of a horror movie. However, finding the perfect vacation for your next trip can seem impossible at times. With the right advice, doing so becomes a lot easier. Use the tips you have read here to find a great hotel.